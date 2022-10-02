Our Outdoors - On the Upswing

Hunters know habitat holds birds, and areas conserved benefit all wild creatures.  The first step to more and better conservation comes with experience in the field linking encounters with wildlife with the places they need to survive and thrive. Simonson Photo.

Grass equals birds.  Habitat equals deer. Clean water equals fish.  These are the things I along with many other hunters and anglers have come to know in the outdoors.

I can recall once cutting from corner to corner on a dirt field to grab the pickup truck and collect my dog and hunting buddy who were finishing off a walk, and there in the middle of nothing but black dust and wheat stubble a covey of partridge flushed, surprising me straight out of my early autumn evening thoughts with enough shock to shoulder my shotgun instinctively. Other than that, the barren ground has provided nothing else for me in my adventures when it comes to flushing birds or bounding bucks.

