Our Outdoors - Nick Simonson FIshing

While shooting the breeze in between rounds of trap this fall, one shooter explained his use of livescope sonar under the ice last season to pick off schools of perch on a favorite water we both shared throughout much of our winter fishing time.  He’d simply drill the holes, drop the transducer, spin it around and find the pods of roving perch in the basin.  Then he’d move in the general direction of the school, punch another hole, and catch a handful before they moved on, repeating the process once things got quiet until he had his limit of 10-to-12-inch footballs on the ice.

In discussing the evolving art of muskie fishing as the season wrapped with the snow in November, my brother detailed a similar tactic utilized by the cadre of anglers seeking out the fish of 10,000 casts. Simply locate a behemoth in real time, and, as he described it, “just keep bonking them on the head with plastic” until they bite, watching for any reaction on the real-time monitor.  With accurate displays and the ability to size up such a fish, muskie anglers can know almost to the inch how big the fish is before they set up on it and get down to the business of bonking.

