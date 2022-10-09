Nick Simons - Dog Pheasant Photo

I’m a fan of end-of-the-world movies, particularly those incorporating the zombie genre into their plot.  There’s something that piques my interest in those scenarios where nothing is left but a handful of hardy survivors taking on what remains of a hardened and structureless society of scavengers scraping by amidst the hordes of mindless cannibalistic ghouls.  I wonder if I’d make it that far – six months, a year, or longer – in such a situation, but I figure probably not.  I’d likely get tetanus from a rusty fishhook in my own tacklebox during the first week and hardly live through the beginning of the end.

Many times, somewhat unfortunately, I let my love of the genre creep into my worldview as well.  During the Covid-19 pandemic, while others were hoarding toilet paper, I was stockpiling Daredevle spoons, four-inch twister tails and all my favorite crankbaits just in case the real world quickly descended into a scene from The Walking Dead, and I’d need to be catching the plentiful pike from a nearby prairie slough for sustenance for me and my family.  

Recommended for you