I can still hear the whisper from my left and sense Gene leaning in as the deer emerged in the first tree line below our position on the top of the hillside along the Sheyenne River valley one temperate November evening in 2008. It’s a moment I relive each time I’m in the field this time of year and a bobbing set of antlers appears above a pair of dark, wary eyes on a deer.
“Nick…there’s a buck…”
It was a moment that changed my life and my mentor helped ignite a fire in me for deer hunting, specifically the style of still hunting that I have enjoyed through the both literal and figurative hills and valleys of the past dozen seasons.
