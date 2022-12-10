Our Outdoors Nick Simonson- late Pheasant Season

Late season hunting provides for beautiful birds, challenging walks, and the best memories in the uplands. Simonson Photo.

Late season pheasant hunting is by far my favorite.  The throngs of people have disappeared from the landscape as colder, snowier, and windier conditions generally keep the fair weather uplanders inside watching football on the weekends.  Access to places both public and private – with the demands of deer season now subsided – is far more open and landowners are often welcoming once their tags are punched, and the holidays are upon us.  Taking the time to introduce yourself and explore those relationships and options is well suited for this time of year.  But late season pheasant hunting isn’t just a walk in a winter wonderland, it requires changing some things from early fall, adding some layers to deal with the chill and dialing things up a bit in terms of effort to make those possibilities a reality.

Shot & Choke

