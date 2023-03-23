Simple Rule to follow for Spring Fishing

A twisting garden worm on a gold Aberdeen hook under a split shot just a couple feet below a red-and-white bobber; that’s how most of us start fishing and certainly how it began for me.

The setup – and it feels like that term makes it seem all too complex, as if it were somehow part of an intricate angling method – caught perch and bluegills from the dock, swarms of bullheads from the grassy banks of the river and the occasional largemouth bass from the old farm pond throughout my childhood, and undoubtedly did the same for many others.  Its success came from its simplicity and the readily-biting fish that would take to its most basic of presentations.

