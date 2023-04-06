Black Crappie Fish

When in spawning mode, male black crappies can take on exceptionally dark coloration as they prepare to mate.  Expect to find some really dark-patterned fish in spring fishing forays! Photo by Nick Simonson

One of the earliest fish available to anglers, even in the latest of springs, is the crappie.  They’re ubiquitous, found on flows of all sorts from small farm ponds and mesotrophic rivers of the Dakota prairies, to the wandering chains of lakes in Minnesota.  In the latter state, where pike and walleye fishing is bounded by dates on the calendar, crappies provide early access to long-rod angling after an extended winter.  In the former, they may be available year round as locations like Nelson Lake kick out big slabs all winter thanks to a warm water discharge.

Wherever you seek these speckled panfish this spring when the ice finally gives way, one adage should be your guide: keep it simple.  Crappies are the everyman of angling. They are bigger than bluegills to provide a tasty and rewarding meal, smaller and less touted than walleyes that draw the attention of many, and far easier to catch than muskies, that’s for sure.  As a result, a light or medium-light jigging rod will get the job done when angling for them.  Spool a smaller spinning reel with four-pound-test monofilament line, and the basis for the best possible crappie fishing is quickly in hand.  

