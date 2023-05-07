Our Outdoors - Nick Simonson son on the rocks

The author’s son Jackson finds a space to relax amidst the rocks along the shores of the Sheyenne River near the Baldhill Dam north of Valley City. Simonson Photo.

The water was cold, fast, and dingy rushing out of the gates of Baldhill Dam, as atop the spillway the ghostly blue-gray ice still held fast to the shores of Lake Ashtabula at its generally widest and deepest point of the 12-mile reservoir, despite being a single day away from the month of May. While I figured the Sheyenne River’s run of pike would stack up under the outflow in the rush of spring water coming through, looking at the temperature readout on the website for the structure ahead of the trip, I suspected the 34-degree mark was a bit too cold for anything, but it was at least worth a look as it had been too long of a winter.

With my buddy, my brother and four kids in tow for what was an unproductive outing in terms of fishing but generally fun in terms of helping with casting and teaching, we found refuge in the man-made channel valley from the westerly gusts that roared overhead.  It had been a couple seasons since I had traversed the rocky shoreline of the structure that had served as my schooling when it came to learning how to fish but I quickly found my balance and avoided any tumbles. The kids, meanwhile, hopped from rock-to-rock as if they had mountain goat DNA in their blood.

