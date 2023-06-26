Our Outdoors - fish photo

A Paddling.  An 18-inch largemouth thrashes around and nearly jumps the paddle of the author’s kayak as an exciting surface battle concludes. Simonson Photo.

Scattered below the bass tube dragging slowly just beneath the surface of the gin clear water was a herd of fish in every shape and size the small water could offer up.  From my view in the seat of my kayak, I watched the lead bluegills eye up the remaining undulating tentacles of the soft plastic, while the bigger bulls lagged behind, letting the younger year classes do the reconnaissance for the greater school.  Behind them, a couple handfuls of crappies tailed the amassing squad of intrigued fish, each speckle-sided panfish getting larger and larger, until at the back of the pack one of the bigger ones I had seen on the lake in recent years sparked my interest in perhaps coming back that evening with a few flashy jigs and some light tackle in tow.  

Interspersed with the panfish, the black triangle tails of smaller largemouth bass flickered in the morning’s growing light and the shadows of larger ones looming off a few feet away from the integrated school brought me back to my purpose on the small water a short hop from my in-laws’ house.  I lifted the lure from the water and the school scattered and sunk.  The bluegills headed to the shallows, the crappies retreated to the growing weedline, and the bass swam around, a bit confused and perhaps regretful that what appeared to be an easy morsel had suddenly disappeared.  I turned the 10-foot kayak which I had purchased at a discount at the end of last summer and made my way around the dock that had produced a nice pair of 16-inch largemouth prior to my pause to observe the fish around me.

Recommended for you