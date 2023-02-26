Our Outdoors - Hooks

Even fresh hooks out of a pack, like this one used to make a Clouser Minnow for next spring’s crappie fishing, can use a little sharpening.  Having a hook honing tool like the one holding the fly can help sharpen things up ahead of the season, or just before a cast. Simonson Photo.

In midwinter, when bites come a bit slower and non-outdoors time is best spent in the basement at the lure-making desk or going through tackle for the coming spring, the point of much of my work is making sure that my gear is ready to go.  When it comes down to it, a lot of my focus is on just that – the point of each hook.  Whether on an ice lure such as a spoon for walleyes or a small jig for crappies, or the big bass hooks in the clear pouch of my plastic bait binder, reviewing the condition of hooks as tackle is sorted, restock plans are written down, and creations come to be at the tying desk are a big part of ensuring the business end of each offering I make will better connect with fish.

Warning Signs

