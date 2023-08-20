Our outdoors - Stocked Trout

Stocked trout come back to the cooling shallows when the green of summer gives way to autumn’s brown grasses.  Be ready to find them as summer fades and fall settles in, and have a travel rod and a stash of tackle on hand to mix things up! Simonson Photo.

Late summer brings with it fast fishing, but it can provide challenging conditions as well.  Gearing up for the home stretch of the season and the start of fall, which produces some of the biggest and fastest bites of the year, requires anglers to rethink some strategies, remain persistent on others and focus on the weather and moon factors that influence fishing this time of year.  What follows are some tips to get the most out of the last couple months of openwater angling, before hunting seasons take over the calendar.

1. Go Aggro.  Offer fish up what they’ve been seeing this season – big baits and full-size cranks that imitate larger bluegills, crappies, minnows and perch that have matured over the summer – to trigger a bite. Work them with authority, quickly and erratically in those areas where fish have established their summer homes and feeding spaces. If the weather is rough, consider slowing things down or switching up baits, but in those warm stretches, a strong presentation often pays off.

Recommended for you