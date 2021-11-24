“We now return you to your regularly scheduled program!”
Whether it was Bozo the Clown before school or Saturday morning cartoons, when interrupted by a breaking news story or weather alert, those nine words were a relief during my childhood that no matter what was happening in the world or on the landscape, things would quickly be returning to normal, and I could get back to the day’s routine. For me the firearms deer season is always like that TV interruption of old. It’s not a bad break from the usual upland antics my dog and I get into, but it certainly is a more intense set of circumstances, bringing memorable highs, challenging lulls and a blur of days afield, which I enjoy in a much different sense than those walks through the uplands.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, November 24th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.