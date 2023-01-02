Nick Simonson - Our Outdoors Deer Pronghorn Herd in City

The lessons learned coming out of the drought in 2022, where a wet spring spurred regrowth of upland grasses and the thickening of the cattail sloughs which remained on the landscape, are many.  Foremost among them came with the pleasant surprise of many upland hunters who found higher numbers of pheasants in their favorite stomping areas where good cover and loafing grasses reestablished over the summer months following the vernal soaking. While in the moment, the teachings of nature may be lost in the excitement of a flush, or the thrill of watching a dog hard at work, in the time after the hunt where memories are journaled, pictures posted, and stories told recapping the day is where two-and-two are put together, and the lesson comes rather easily.  

The equation is the same for grouse, and deer, and elk, and pronghorn on the landscape as it is for perch, and walleyes, and pike in the rising waters which expand spawning reaches and swimmable areas.  If there are more places to hide, more places to raise young, and more places to browse for food, more animals survive and time outdoors becomes more successful for hunters and anglers.  In the warmth of an autumn afternoon, or even a chilly late-season adventure buoyed by time with friends and exciting encounters, what we take from our time outdoors goes hand in hand with pleasant experiences. However, Mother Nature is not always so kind of an instructor, and at times, when we’ve forgotten what’s most important, her ruler slams down to catch our attention and remind us as to what’s going on as temperature numbers drop, precipitation totals rise, and wildlife numbers falter.

