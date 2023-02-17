Nick Simonson and Josh Holm fishing

The author’s friend, Josh Holm of Valley City, ND, with a walleye pulled up from under the ice and observed by the author on high-end sonar the whole time. Simonson Photo.

As cellular phone technology began to creep into every corner of life, I worked hard to keep it out of my outdoor adventures.  Before smartphones even, when a gray LCD display lit by a greenish white backlight was the only glow a phone provided, the old pay-by-the-minute Nokia model I owned often stayed in my truck while I walked the fields or ventured out on the ice.  I was not only reluctant to keep it out of the experience, I was adamantly opposed to it being part of it, even if it meant things were a little bit safer.

“Who would want to take a call in the middle of a hunt or a fishing outing,” I often wondered, and chided anyone who picked up their buzzing unit in my boat or behind my dog to get their honey-do list for the drive home or field an angry client call, ruining the end of a perfectly good outing.

Recommended for you