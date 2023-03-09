Our Outdoors - Nick Simonson - Fishing

Throw It Back!  When the author requested a “largemouth bass eating a crayfish” from the online AI image generator, Craiyon, this was one of the tamer creatures the computer came up with.  Craiyon-generated Image.

Winter weather has a way of worsening cabin fever.  In our screen-filled world, the glow of a blue and white backdrop with black letters rolling out across it is a panacea of sorts, numbing my mind to the increasing white in the world outside, and creating hopes from whole cloth of a shift in the conditions and a changeover to spring’s greenery.  At the very least, I can come up with some good “Top 10 Outdoors” tip lists while waiting for winter’s end.

Beyond the spillage of text from the gray keys to the white digital sheet that often gets me through the latter stages of the season are new technologies and disctractions, and they are far greater than what I could have imagined 22 years ago, when a copy of the now-outdated Quark page maker software provided the starting point of this side-career.  These new technologies are, in some cases, far more terrifying than the clunky editing software which would inexplicably shut down just before deadline.

Recommended for you