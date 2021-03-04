(VCSU) Valley City State University seniors Zachary Co and Alex Otto will compete at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on Saturday in Yankton, S,D.
Co is competing in shot put while Otto has qualified for the high jump competition. Both Co and Otto are contenders for All-American honors, which go to the Top 8 finishers in each event.
Both men’s shot put and high jump are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Live results from the meet can be found at: http://results.dakotatiming.com
Co, a senior from El Paso, Texas, is ranked fourth in the men’s shot put. He has a top mark of 16.86 meters this season. Co is looking to improve upon last year’s finish at nationals, where he earned All-American honors after placing sixth in the shot put. Last year’s national champion, Dylan Kucera from Midland, has the top throw in the nation this season at 18.28 meters.
Otto, a senior high jumper from Pekin, N.D., is making his first appearance at the indoor national championships. He enters the meet ranked 11th in the nation with his top jump of 2.03 meters (6’8”). He is just one inch off the Top 5 (2.06 meters, 6-9) entering the national meet. Otto previously qualified for the outdoor championships in 2019 and placed 24th.
The national meet is hosted by Dakota State University, but is being held at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. Spectators are not allowed this year due to COVID restrictions.