During a recent United States Bowling Congress Flight Series Tournament at Buffalo Lanes in Jamestown, North Dakota, Tucker Orner qualified for the Junior Gold National Bowling Tournament. Orner is a member of the Valley City High school Bowling League, which bowled this season at Buffalo Lanes.
Having qualified for the Jr. Gold Championships, Orner will face the best male and female youth bowlers across the nation at a tournament that hosts 8 divisions.
