In light of the ever-changing conditions and events surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations stated by the Governor of North Dakota, the North Dakota High School Coaches Association and the Optimists regretfully have decided to cancel the 2020 NDHSCA /Optimists All Star Volleyball Series.
The NDHSCA and the Optimists want to ensure the safety and well-being of all those involved and connected to the series and we feel this is the appropriate decision under the circumstances. We are deeply saddened that those chosen to play in the 2020 All Star Volleyball Series will not get their opportunity to compete. Our hearts go out to them, but we know the cancellation of this one event will not change their career accomplishments and that these seniors will continue to shine as they move forward.
The local Valley City Optimist Club has also announced the cancellation of the 39th annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk previously scheduled for June 20th.
The club shared the news on their Facebook page and also added that they have every intention of managing the Road Race in 2021.