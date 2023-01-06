Gymnastics 01/28
Photo by Alyssa Thomsen

Valley City gymnastics competed in its second meet of the season  recently in Wahpeton.

Senior Karina Olson placed first in four events and second in one. Olson took first on the bars with an 8.75. She took first on the beam with a 9.45 and was first in the floor with a 9.65. Olson was second in the vault with a 9.1 while teammate Jessica Ranisate was fifth with an 8.8

