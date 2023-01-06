Valley City gymnastics competed in its second meet of the season recently in Wahpeton.
Senior Karina Olson placed first in four events and second in one. Olson took first on the bars with an 8.75. She took first on the beam with a 9.45 and was first in the floor with a 9.65. Olson was second in the vault with a 9.1 while teammate Jessica Ranisate was fifth with an 8.8
Olson also took home first place in the All-Around with a 36.96.
The young Hi-Liners had six gymnasts compete with Olson and Kinley Larson in all four events.
Ranisate competed on the vault and bars. Samantha Samuelson competed on the vault and beam. Taylor Fiedler competed on the beam. Chesney Thomsen competed on the bars, floor and vault where she scored an 8.45.
The Hi-Liners will compete in a meet in Jamestown on Friday.
