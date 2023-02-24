Valley City will be sending two athletes to the State Gymnastics Individual Championships on Saturday at Jerry Meyer Arena in Jamestown.
Senior Karina Olson and sophomore Jessica Ranisate will represent Valley City at the individual portion of the state competition. Olson will compete in the All-Around while Ranisate will compete in the vault.
Coming into the state competition, Olson is ranked second in the state in the All-Around behind Elizabeth Karsky of Dickinson. Karsky is the defending state champ in the All-Around. Olson is ranked tenth in the vault, fourth in the beam and first in the bars and floor. She is the defending state champion in the floor.
Ranisate is ranked 19th in the state in the vault. She will be making her first appearance at the individual competition.