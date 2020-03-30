Current high school sports officials, as well as individuals interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses on the NFHS Learning Center for free through July 1.
Since many individuals are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the NFHS has decided to make its 11 sports officiating courses available for free on the Learning Center at www.NFHSLearn.com.
"Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the Learning Center to brush up on their skills," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. "As a means of encouraging more people to take advantage of this time at home, the NFHS is offering officiating courses for free until July 1.
"In addition to current officials, those individuals interested in pursuing officiating can access these courses. We know that a number of high school seniors will be unable to participate in spring sports this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Officiating could provide an opportunity for high school seniors to stay involved in sports and taking some of these courses during this down time for free could help to determine their interest level."
Read the full story in your Monday, March 30th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com