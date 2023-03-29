Odegard Qualifies For Nationals

WAYNE, NEB. – Valley City State sophomore Kendra Odegard qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, and the Vikings had four Top 2 finishes during this weekend's season opening track meet in Nebraska.  

 Odegard recorded a top throw of 41.58 meters on Friday, winning the women's javelin competition at the Wayne State College Wildcat Classic. Odegard was in second place until unleashing her throw of 41.58 meters (136 feet, 5 inches) on her final attempt of the day.

Recommended for you