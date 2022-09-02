VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Below is an unofficial list of notable NFL players who played high school football in North Dakota and the dates they made their first starts in the NFL.
NOTABLE NORTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS & THEIR NFL STARTING DEBUTS
* Cordell Volson (2016 Drake HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Cincinnati Bengals): September 11, 2022 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dan Arnold (2013 Fargo Shanley HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ New Orleans Saints): November 11, 2018 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Carson Wentz (2011 Bismarck Century HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Philadelphia Eagles): September 11, 2016 vs. Cleveland Browns
Connor McGovern (2011 Fargo Shanley HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Denver Broncos): December 3, 2017 vs. Miami Dolphins
Brent Qvale (2009 Williston HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ New York Jets): November 8, 2015 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Brooks Bollinger (1998 Grand Forks Central HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ New York Jets): October 2, 2005 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Jim Kleinsasser (1995 Carrington HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Minnesota Vikings): September 19, 1999 vs. Oakland Raiders
Phil Hansen (1986 Oakes HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Buffalo Bills): September 8, 1991 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Doug Beaudoin (1972 Jamestown HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ New England Patriots): September 10, 1978 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Randy Hedberg (1973 Parshall HS graduate)
First NFL Start w/ Tampa Bay Buccaneers): September 18, 1977 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Dave Osborn (1962 Cando HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/ Minnesota Vikings): During 1966 NFL season.
Steve Myhra (1952 Wahpeton HS graduate)
First NFL Start (w/Baltimore Colts): During 1957 NFL season.
Pete Retzlaff (1949 Ellendale HS graduate)
First NFL Start w/ Philadelphia Eagles): During 1956 NFL Season.
* - Announced as a starter for 2022 NFL Season Opener.
Follow NDHSAA on Twitter at @NDHSAA and visit www.ndhsaanow.com for the latest NDHSAA sports and activities news from around the state.