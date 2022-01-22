Thankfully, winter didn’t really start until December. Living in North Dakota we’ve felt winter begin in October some years and drag into what should be spring.
The later winter begins and the earlier it exits is mostly better for resident wildlife.
So far, this version of North Dakota winter has been benign if you are a deer, pheasant or other resident wildlife trying to survive one day at a time until spring. But add on another snowstorm or two, and a week-long stretch of below zero temperatures, and people will become more concerned.
That’s when calls to help wildlife will start coming in.
Feeding wildlife, especially during the winter in North Dakota, was once common practice embraced by most wildlife professionals. Putting food such as grain or hay out in a snow-covered, freezing environment where pheasants and deer could easily get at it, made sense to biologists, hunters and citizens.
Read the full story in your Jan. 21-23, 2022 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.