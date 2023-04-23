ND Outdoors - Electronically Posted Land

Electronic Posting Of Private Lands In North Dakota. NDGF photo

While working the Outdoors Show in winter one of the more frequent discussions centered on electronic posting of private land for hunting.

For example, one landowner didn’t appreciate a neighboring hunter/landowner accessing land left unposted by others before returning to hunt his own posted property. While few would support the morality of the choice, it was a good reminder of how even with the old physical posting regulation, there wasn’t then or now a mechanism to prevent the situation other than a hunter/landowner’s own conscience.

