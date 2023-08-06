Tagged Fish - ND Outdoors

The daily limit is the maximum that can be harvested by an angler in a single day.

For some, fishing begins fading in August with the reality of sports practices and school replacing summer vacation. But questions about fishing in North Dakota continue. Here’s a couple with a link to a full question and answer section on the Game and Fish Department website:

There are already daily limits in place in North Dakota for all game fish species. Why then does it matter how one goes about harvesting a limit of fish if the total fish that can be taken is already limited?

Recommended for you