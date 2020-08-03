I’ll never tire from stressing the importance of outdoor safety because hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors is beneficial in a variety of ways.
Outdoor recreation brings people – old friends, new acquaintances, family – together. If you simply need time away from the stress at work or need to refocus, the outdoors is many times the remedy.
Getting outside can improve your overall health. Yet, then I think of a preventable outdoor recreation injury or accident inspired by poor choice, such as boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and all the benefits become moot.
