ND Outdoors - Public Lands

The department WMAs have specific rules and regulations to balance and reduce potential conflicts. NDGF photo

 Salwey 2019

Last week I wrote about the Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen program, which provides walk-in access to hunters on thousands of acres across the state. The PLOTS Guide, which features these walk-in tracts, also includes public land hunting access information, including more than 200 wildlife management areas totaling around 220,000 acres.

The department WMAs have specific rules and regulations to balance and reduce potential conflicts, which can and do occur when areas attract crowds, or people try to preempt space.

Recommended for you