Mule Deer

The time to report a possible poaching violation is not the next time you see a game warden. Complaining about a situation you witnessed during deer or any other hunting season at the cafe, gas station, watering hole or at the high school game doesn’t help. The best advice I can give is if you see a possible game and fish violation, report it via the Report All Poachers hotline or local law enforcement.

There’s no shortage of situations, scenarios and stories. The bottom line is if you see something, say something. The RAP hotline is 701-328-9921 to report game and fish violations.

Recommended for you