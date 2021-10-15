One of the key points in explaining many North Dakota Game and Fish Department numbers is understanding the index is not a census. Not every pheasant, deer or grouse in the entire state is counted. Think of how time-consuming, expensive and impossible this would be.
Instead, routes are determined and surveyed each year to compare from past years and historical numbers to form an index. Is the population stable compared to last year? Lower than historical numbers or growing over multiple years? This allows biologists, game managers to understand the trends.
North Dakota’s roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasants were down from last year, while sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge numbers were about the same.
Read the full story in your October 15-17, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.