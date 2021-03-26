If you drew a spring turkey license and haven’t received the tag in the mail yet, it could be because you haven’t purchased a new general game and habitat license or combination license for the 2021 hunting seasons.
The general game and habitat license is required for pretty much all hunting of game species in North Dakota. This requirement became law in the 1960s, but the transition to electronic licensing and all-electronic applications now allows the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to verify that a lottery license holder also has the required general game license before sending the turkey, moose, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, pronghorn or swan tag.
For spring turkey hunters preparing for the opener April 10, there is a bit of a sense of urgency for securing the proper licenses in time for Game and Fish to get the tag out before the season opens.
For everyone else, right now is also a good time for all hunters and anglers to purchase their 2021-22 licenses, as new licenses are required starting April 1.
Licenses can be purchased online at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Once the license is processed, users will have the option to print a hard copy and/or download the license to a smart phone or mobile device, which is helpful when asked to show proof of license while hunting or fishing in rural areas that lack cellular service.
Read the full story in your Times-Record Weekend Edition, March 26-28. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.