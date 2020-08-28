I grew up listening to Casey Kasem’s Weekly Top 40 music countdown. It was a different era where musical success wasn’t measured by downloads and clicks. Even to this day I can’t say I really understood how his Top 40 was compiled, but I was hip to the long-distance dedications.
Listeners (maybe thousands?) would write the show and Kasem would read one on air and the dedication was granted. How he picked the song and when to play it was seemingly sort of science based on geography and popularity. He knew which one would draw in the listeners.
Hard to believe I can relate fish stocking in the state to a popular music radio show from three decades ago, but work with me. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department receives many requests for fish stocking on specific waters and preferred species. While Department fisheries personnel would love to make everyone happy, there are a number of management concerns that need to be addressed before simply stocking fish here or there.
Even so, this year a fish stocking record in North Dakota was broken as Department fisheries personnel stocked a record 180 lakes across the landscape with 12 million walleye fingerlings.
