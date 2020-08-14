August is no longer just about winding down the fishing season and starting the planning and preparation for upcoming hunting seasons.
While North Dakota has long had a crow season that got its start in mid-August, it wasn’t until changes several years ago put the early Canada goose opener in the middle of the month that a significant season kicked off before Labor Day weekend.
Read the full story in your Friday, August 14th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.