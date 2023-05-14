Doug Leier - ND OUtdoors - Game Warden

North Dakota has the third smallest number of wildlife law enforcement officers in the nation. NDGF photo

 Ashley Peterson

When it comes to work in the outdoors and natural resources fields, most people understand the role of fisheries and wildlife biologists. Talking to an upland game biologist about the pheasant counts or seeing a fisheries crew stocking pike in spring or checking nets in summer is a pretty frequent occurrence. If you see a Game and Fish truck at the gas station, it’s a little less obvious who they are and what they do.

 But game wardens are the most visible and recognized employees. The 4x4 pickup truck, badge, boat, ATV and other equipment make game wardens a little easier to identify, and we understand their role. There’s a pretty good chance they’ll also know what’s been going on at your favorite fishing spot and how the pheasant and deer numbers are around the area.

