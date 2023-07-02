ND Outdoors - Boats on Launch Ashtabula
Mike Anderson

Thanks to modern technology you can register your boat and buy a fishing license from your phone. The internet and mobile technology has made the process quicker, faster and more efficient. But as my friend Alan asks, “Have we traded our patience in for convenience?”

 After spending two Saturday mornings in a row helping anglers buy a fishing license online at a retail outlet I tend to agree with my buddy. The world is obsessed with faster and easier, but I’d argue backing a boat into the water requires just as much time and patience now as 30 years ago.

