The 2021 North Dakota deer season opens Nov. 5 and runs through Sunday Nov. 21. Legal shooting hours after opening day are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset each day.
While some hunters have been in the field enjoying dove, waterfowl and upland game hunting opportunities, there’s many hunters who just hunt deer and the new electronic posting regulations may not be understood. It’s difficult to address each question and scenario so I suggest taking time to understand the regulations and reading up on the Game and Fish Department website gf.nd.gov or consulting your local Game and Fish office.
In plain words. This fall if you see land not posted traditionally you still must check online to determine if it has been posted electronically.
There are tools available on the Game and Fish website that hunters can use to determine if land has been electronically posted. These include multiple map applications and digital PDF documents that can be saved to a device or printed for use in the field.
The map apps can be accessed by a computer or smartphone. The apps offer features to identify a point of contact, work offline or without cellular service, and create your own maps. Custom maps provide the ability to turn on other map features, such as deer hunting units and aerial imagery, or zoom into areas to see more detailed information.
