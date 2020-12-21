Winter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that will allow it to float.
Other fish house regulations include:
•Fish houses do not require a license.
•Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration numberissued by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, or the owner’s name, and either address or telephone number, displayed on its outside in readily distinguishable characters at least three inches high.
Read the full story in your Monday, December 21st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.