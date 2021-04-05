Landowners interested in a 2021 deer gratis license can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for applying is June 2.
General deer and muzzleloader lottery applications will be available online in early May, also with a deadline of June 2.
Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description carried forward to this year’s application. However, any changes with land descriptions from last year’s application must be made prior to submitting the 2021 application.
Applications must be submitted online using a computer or smartphone. License vendors are unable to process deer gratis applications.