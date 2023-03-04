The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its voluntary Conservation Reserve Program. Private landowners can apply at their local USDA Farm Service Agency office through April 7.
Latest News
- Kathryn and Fort Ransom authors team up to release first book
- North Dakota Game & Fish: 2023 CRP signup
- VCSU Choir Concert and Vocal Festival, Mar. 3 & 4
- Chamber of Commerce to host 2nd annual Cocoa Crawl March 4
- VCHS softball hires on new coach
- Youth Bowling Tournament Results
- Hi-Liners: From Then To Now Series...
- District 5 Tourney All District Team
Most Popular
Articles
- Benefit planned to help local woman and her family
- I-94 opening delayed from Jamestown to Fargo
- Valley City 8th grader wins AAA trip to The Netherlands and Belgium
- Karina Olson becomes first Hi-Liner All-Around State Champ
- District 5 Tourney All District Team
- Proposed Valley City Christian School public meeting postponed
- ND Outdoors: The early arrival of winter was hard on more than people
- Raiders Earn Accolades
- Kathryn and Fort Ransom authors team up to release first book
- Dateline NBC to re-examine the murder of Mindy Morgenstern, February 10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.