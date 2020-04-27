WEST FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota American Legion’s Department Executive Committee (DEC) revisited its decision to suspend the 2020 American Legion Baseball season. After a lengthy discussion that included the state’s Legion Baseball chairman, DEC members voted unanimously to affirm the earlier decision.
Russ Kroshus, North Dakota American Legion Baseball chairman, expressed disappointment in the decision but said he respected it “and will get ready to plan for the 2021 season."
