ND 4H Shooting Team 2023

North Dakota 4-H teams earned recognition in the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships. Pictured are, from left, front row: Ty Awender, coach Pat Awender, coach Josh Entzel, coach Jim Gebhardt, coach Brent Christ, Trace Christ, coach Lee Hetletvedt and coach Penny Hetletvedt; front row: Kadin Beneke, Kaden Schafer, Josh Entzel, Jack Gebhardt, Bennet Schuler and Hatley Hetletved. NDSU photo

North Dakota’s 4-H shooting sports archery team placed third and the shotgun team placed 14th in the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

This year was the largest competition in the event’s 23-year history. Teams from 42 states and 718 athletes met to test their skills. The contest is a three-day competition with youth ages 14 to 18 competing in a different event in their division each day.

