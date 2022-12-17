Nine Valley City State University football players have been named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes, the NAIA national office announced recently..
The NAIA Scholar-Athlete award recognizes student-athletes who succeed in the classroom while handling the heavy time demands of being an athlete.
In order to be nominated for the award, student-athletes must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have attended one full year at the institution.
VCSU football players receiving the award this year include: Avery Thorsgard, Bo Thingvold, Dustin Kasowski, Erik Peterson, Jacob Gottenborg, Jaden McNeiley, Joseph Salas, Mason Wurst and Riley Gerhardt.
VCSU players pictured on right. VCSU photo