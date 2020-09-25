This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating North Dakota State’s eight College Football National Championships.
The bobblehead features NDSU Bison mascot, Thundar, who is holding two championship trophies while standing behind six additional trophies. These were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of NDSU Bison and NCAA merchandise.
