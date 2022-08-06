The North Dakota High School Coaches Association honored the following individuals with the Award of Merit on Thursday, July 28th at the Mandan Baymont Convention Center.
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association honored the following individuals with the Award of Merit on Thursday, July 28th at the Mandan Baymont Convention Center.
• Jordan Hassler – BEK Sports Network
• Scott Loerch – BEK Sports Network
• Randall Pederson – KTGO The Flag/Bakken Beacon Media
The Award of Merit has a history of being presented to media personnel who have been a positive influence to North Dakota High School Coaches, Athletes, and Athletics. A second group of recipients who have been recognized by NDHSCA with Award of Merit are people who have contributed to the success of athletics in North Dakota through extraordinary services to athletics, coaches, and athletes. A history of the Association’s Award of Merit recipients can be found in the printed program on your table. The first recipient of the Award of Merit was Jim Adelson of KXJB television in 1970. The second recipient was Roger Higgins of KFYR Radio in 1971.
Jordan Hassler has been with BEK Sports TV since the inception. He wrote the business plan and financial model between his Junior and Senior year at the University of Mary. BEK Sports will broadcast out their 5,000th game in the fall or winter of 2022-2023. BEK Sports TV was awarded the “Best of the Best” by the Bismarck Tribune in 2021. BEK Sports TV Network televised 405 games in 2021.
Mr. Hassler coaches for the Bismarck Youth Football Association. He is a five-time Eric Sevareid Award Winner for play by play. Jordan and his wife Lacy have three children: Harrison, Lincoln and Callahan.
Scott Loerch joined BEK Sport TV in 2010. He has been producing North Dakota Sports on BEK TV ever since. Mr. Loerch owns Loerch’s Video Productions which was started in 1993. He produced high school sports broadcasts and tape-delayed video replays on the local cable channel from 1995 to 2000. Scott also produced several high school team highlight videos from 1993 to 2017. He is the Past President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Wells Aerie 3080 and Past President of the Harvey Chamber of Commerce.
Randall Pederson is a sports broadcaster for KTGO The Flag/Bakken Beacon Media. He has been very instrumental in bringing high school sporting events in the form of play by play to individual homes in the Northwest. Mr. Pederson spent his entire healthcare career with the Tioga Medical Center and was named the Outstanding Rural Health Professional in 2016.
Randall and his wife Karen have four children: Gracia, David, Christopher and Evan.
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association is proud to have these three outstanding individuals join the list of great people who have received this award in the past. A complete list of NDHSCA Award of Merit Recipients can be found their website: www.ndhsca.com.
