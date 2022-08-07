The North Dakota High School Coaches Association Executive Committee have selected the recipients of the 2022 NDHSCA Scheels Scholarships. Each recipient will receive a $750.00 scholarship from the NDHSCA and Scheels. This scholarship is available to graduating High School Seniors whose parents are members of the NDHSCA. The 2022 recipients are:
• Riley Hauff, Drake HS: who plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science
• Abby Lardy, Bismarck HS: who plans to attend the University of Mary
• Sydney Mahrer, Wahpeton HS: who plans to attend North Dakota State University
• JayCee Richter, Linton HS: who plans to attend Valley City State University
• Jadyn Sandy, Velva HS: who plans to attend Minot State University
• Skylar Uglem, Northwood HS: who plans to attend North Dakota State University
The scholarships were presented to each student/athlete at the Annual NDHSCA Hall of Fame/COTY Banquet at the Mandan Baymont Convention Center on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The six student/athletes collectively earned 50 athletic letters and were involved in 93 different activities. The recipients’ GPA average is 4.00, and three of them ranked number one in their graduating class.
Riley Hauff graduated from Drake High School with a 3.90 GPA and ranked third in her class. She earned 12 athletic letters in the sports of basketball (4), volleyball (4) and Track and Field (4). Riley was also involved in Student Government and Future Business Leaders of America. She was praised by her teachers and coaches for being a model student, hard-working, dedicated and being an outstanding leader.
Riley is the daughter of Krystal and Brian Hauff.
Abby Lardy graduated from Bismarck High School with a 4.14 GPA and ranked first in her class. She earned four athletic letters in the sports of track and field (1) and volleyball (3). Abby was also involved in National Honor Society, BHS Closet Volunteer, YDC Childcare Provider, CHI St. Alexis Hospital and CAN at Touchmark. She was praised by her teachers for being an amazing student, outstanding citizen, great leader and a person with superior aptitude. Abby has joined the Air National Guard in a position of Aerospace Medicine and will have an E3 Rank upon graduation.
Abby is the daughter of Susan and Mark Lardy.
Sydney Mahrer graduated from Wahpeton High School with a 3.95 GPA and ranked second in her class. She earned four athletic letters in Track and Field. Sydney was also involved in Student Council, Sources of Strength, North Dakota Honor Society and volunteers throughout the community. She was praised by her teachers and coaches as having a strong work ethic, diligent, responsible and very gifted.
Sydney is the daughter of Kristi and Chris Mahrer.
JayCee Richter graduated from Linton High School with a 4.03 GPA and ranked fifth in her class. She earned eight athletic letters in Volleyball (4) and Basketball (4). JayCee was named the NDHSCA POWERade Senior Athlete of the Year in Volleyball. She was also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, FCCLA, Radio, Student Council, Drama, Choir, Band and National Honor Society. She was praised by her teachers and coaches as motivated, kind, caring, great leader and highly respected.
JayCee is the daughter of Jaime and Jon Richter.
Jadyn Sandy graduated from Velva High School with a 4.00 GPA and ranked first in her class. She earned 11 athletic letters in Basketball (4), Track and Field (4) and Volleyball (3). Jadyn was also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Band, Science Olympiad and Sources of Strength. Her teachers and coaches praised her for displaying a high amount of integrity, responsibility, ambition, coachable and a hard worker.
Jadyn is the daughter of Kim and Larry Sandy.
Skylar Uglem graduated from Northwood High School with a 4.00 GPA and ranked first in her class. She earned 11 athletic letters in Basketball (4), Track and Field (4) and Volleyball (3). Skylar was also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, FCCLA, Band, Choir, Pepband, Academic Challenge Team, Speech, Students Making Individual Lives Easier, Sources of Strength, National Honor Society and Future Health Professionals. She was praised by her teachers and coaches for being kind, positive, determined and having high leadership qualities.
Skylar is the daughter of Bobbie and Troy Uglem.
Each of the recipients will receive a $750.00 NDHSCA Scheels Scholarship at the July 28th NDHSCA Hall of Fame/Coach of the Year Banquet in Mandan at the Baymont Convention Center.