2022 NDHSCA Scheels Scholarships.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association Executive Committee have selected the recipients of the 2022 NDHSCA Scheels Scholarships. Each recipient will receive a $750.00 scholarship from the NDHSCA and Scheels. This scholarship is available to graduating High School Seniors whose parents are members of the NDHSCA. The 2022 recipients are:

• Riley Hauff, Drake HS: who plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science

