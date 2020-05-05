VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The NDHSAA Board of Directors has unanimously voted to cancel the remaining 2020 NDHSAA winter postseason basketball tournaments, spring sports seasons and championships, and spring fine arts region and state contests. This decision was made in accordance with Governor’s Burgum’s Executive Order that will close schools to in-person education for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, as well as current CDC social distancing guidelines.
