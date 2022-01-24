VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved the election of two new board members for the 2022-23 school year during a meeting held January 20.
Patti Aanenson, Athletic Director at Larimore High School, was elected as the Class B Northeast Representative.
Matt Bakke, Superintendent at Devils Lake School District, was elected as the Class A East Representative.
Ballots were distributed to member schools following the October 2021 NDHSAA Membership Meeting and were tallied via electronic ballot on January 20.
NDHSAA Board Members serve four-year terms.
Aanenson will replace Jeremy Brandt (Superintendent at Central Valley School District) as Class B Northeast Representative.
Bakke will replace Dr. Mark Rerick (Athletic Director at Grand Forks Public Schools) as the Class A East representative.
Aanenson began her career in Larimore as a part-time Business Education teacher in 2003, adding part-time secretary duties in 2004, and was hired as the Athletic Director in 2006. Aanenson has been District 3 Chairperson from 2006-present and was selected as District 3 Athletic Administrator of the Year in 2007, 2009, and 2011, Region 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year in 2009, 2011, and 2021 and North Dakota Athletic Administrator of the Year in 2011 and 2016. Aanenson was awarded the NDIAAA/NIAAA State Award of Merit for 2014. Aanenson has managed a significant number of District and Region Tournaments as well as assisting at numerous NDHSAA State Tournaments during her career. She currently serves on the Fine Arts Review Committee. Patti has been a member of the NDIAAA/NIAAA since 2006 and served on the NDIAAA Board of Directors as Secretary from 2009 to 2019. She is currently serving her second term as the State President of the NDIAAA.
Bakke is serving his second year as the Superintendent of the Devils Lake School District. He also serves on the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders (NDCEL) Legislative Focus Group and the North Dakota Educators Service Cooperative Board. After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2011, Bakke took a teaching position at Valley Middle School as part of the resident teacher program, teaching math while also pursuing a master’s degree in education. Bakke earned his Masters Degree in Education from UND in 2013 and is now pursuing his Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership. Bakke had the privilege of teaching math and social studies at Valley Middle School for four years before taking an administrative position as the Title I School-Wide Program Coordinator/Dean of Students for one year. At that point, Bakke accepted the position as the Superintendent of the Manvel School District and served in that capacity for two years. While at Valley and Manvel, Bakke also coached varsity football for six years, serving three years as defensive coordinator and girls basketball for 10 years all at Grand Forks Central High School