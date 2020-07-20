The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board of Directors, operating on ND Smart Restart guidance and ND Department of Public Instruction (DPI) K-12 Smart Restart guidelines, unanimously voted to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled. School boards for member schools, along with their local public health units, will determine if its school(s) will sponsor sports and activities.
Guidelines for a return to competition will be shared with member schools late next week.
