Anglers are encouraged to refer to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide or the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website for winter fishing regulations, plus fishing questions and answers.
Some winter fishing regulations include:
• A maximum of four rods is legal for ice fishing.
• Tip-ups are legal, and each tip-up is considered a single rod.
• Mechanical devices that set the hook are legal; however, the use of any device that automatically retrieves the fish is illegal.
