North Dakota’s pronghorn lottery has been held and all 1,965 licenses were issued.
In total, 16,499 applications were received, including 818 gratis applications.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
North Dakota’s pronghorn lottery has been held and all 1,965 licenses were issued.
In total, 16,499 applications were received, including 818 gratis applications.
Individual results are available online at North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.